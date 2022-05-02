Leeds jobs: 8 new openings with Yorkshire Ambulance Service, including as a 999 call dispatcher

Other exciting opportunities include as an operations team leader.

EOC Clinical Navigator

The EOC Clinical Navigator will act as the lead clinician providing clinical oversight to all incidents within a designated geographical area.

The Clinical Navigator will ensure the safety of the waiting patients within this area by providing targeted advice whilst ambulance responses are on route or providing welfare checks where prolonged responses may occur.

A&E Operations Team Leader

Yorkshire Ambulance are seeking paramedics ideally with experience in similar roles in response-led ambulance services, with essential NHS and A&E Operations experience.

Importantly successful candidates will have a demonstrable track record of staff mentorship, support and leadership where they have shown the ability to lead a varied team.

999 Emergency Call Handler

As an EMD Telephone Advisor, your role is to answer Emergency and Non-Emergency calls within the Emergency Operations Centre.

Successful candidates will take emergency calls from members of the public and giving the appropriate advice to care for the patient until the ambulance arrives on scene.

999 Ambulance Dispatcher

Dispatchers are responsible for the co-ordination and deployment of all Accident and Emergency ambulance resources to meet the demands of the service and to ensure patients get help as soon as possible.

Using the Computer Aided Dispatch system, successful candidates will constantly monitor the service response times to patients, liaising directly with ambulance staff out on the road to ensure patients receive the best response to their needs.

Clinical Manager - Pathways

Key responsibilities will include; providing assurance to the Trust that quality and safety are maintained and develop pathways which meet governance arrangements and ethical considerations.

Candidates will be required to audit and monitor the use of clinical pathways and make recommendations for change, through working closely with the Lead Clinical Pathways Manager.

Clinical Educator

This Clinical Educator will deliver a range of clinical education across the different staff grades from support tier up to the level of Paramedic. The role will also be responsible for delivery on the ASW, AAP and Paramedic Apprenticeship programmes.

The role will be pinnacle to the delivery of the Trusts Apprenticeship programmes and be responsible for the ongoing development and support of the students as they progress through their career pathway.

NHS 111 Senior Clinical Advisor (Integrated Urgent Care)

As a Senior Clinical Advisor you will focus on a single patient at any time, able to give them your full professional attention. You’ll be assessing a wide breadth of health and clinical needs and using your professional clinical judgement, supported by decision support software, to assess and deliver care.

This will be providing triage, medication advice, health information and implementing care packages; critically analysing and prioritising patient needs in this fast-paced environment.

Quality Improvement Lead

The role will include developing and delivering Quality Improvement (QI) initiatives and training programmes in line with the Trust’s QI strategy.