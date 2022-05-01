Best pictures from May Day March through Leeds city centre on Saturday

The parade headed through the city centre at lunchtime. Here are some of the best pictures: (Pics Steve Riding/National World)
1.
The theme this year is Fighting the cost of living increases - by joining a trade union.
Photo: Steve Riding
2.
Leeds TUC President Jane Aitchison said “Trade unions brought us bank holidays and the 8 hour day - now more than ever we need our trade unions to bring us a decent pay rise."
Photo: Steve Riding
3.
"We will be marching and will have great speakers including Richard Burgon MP and Sarah Wooley General Secretary of BFAWU."
Photo: Steve Riding
4.
"We will also be asking everyone in Leeds to join a union - members of a trade union are paid more and treated far better at work.”
Photo: Steve Riding