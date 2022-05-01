The parade headed through the city centre at lunchtime. Here are some of the best pictures:

Best pictures from May Day March through Leeds city centre on Saturday

Leeds TUC held its 132nd annual May Day March rally this Saturday (April 30).

By Daniel Sheridan
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 11:30 am

The parade headed through the city centre at lunchtime. Here are some of the best pictures: (Pics Steve Riding/National World)

The theme this year is Fighting the cost of living increases - by joining a trade union.

Photo: Steve Riding

Leeds TUC President Jane Aitchison said “Trade unions brought us bank holidays and the 8 hour day - now more than ever we need our trade unions to bring us a decent pay rise."

Photo: Steve Riding

"We will be marching and will have great speakers including Richard Burgon MP and Sarah Wooley General Secretary of BFAWU."

Photo: Steve Riding

"We will also be asking everyone in Leeds to join a union - members of a trade union are paid more and treated far better at work.”

Photo: Steve Riding

