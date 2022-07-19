As temperatures soared to 39C, one of the city's hospital units has shared a heartwarming video from its wards.

Patients and hard-working nurses at Leeds Congenital Heart Unit (LCHU) in Leeds General Infirmary enjoyed a treat to cool off this afternoon.

Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) family support workers, Lisa and Shelly, came to the rescue with ice creams and lollies.

Young patient Oscar was all smiles as he enjoyed his ice lolly, while CCNS Lindsay cooled down with a cornetto.

The iced treats were funded by donations made to the CHSF, a self-funded charity which has supported the LCHU since 1988.

It has provided grants for life-saving medical equipment, parent accommodation and ward facilities.

The LCHU is the region’s specialist congenital heart unit treating 17,000 babies, children and adults from across Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire each year.