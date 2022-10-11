Absolute Body Solutions (ABS) has announced it will open its fourth site in East Parade, the first outside the North West. ABS was founded in 2012 and has become popular for its six-week transformation programme.

The 1800sq ft premises, near SALT bar, is now going under a major renovation and will be fitted with top-of-the range gym equipment. ABS, which has three gyms in Liverpool city centre, south Liverpool and Manchester, offers sessions by appointment only.

The new East Parade gym will offer a range of personal training options, as well as bespoke nutrition and exercise plans tailored to every new client. ABS Leeds is set to launch in January 2023.

The gym’s founder, Connor O’Brien, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the opening of our new gym in Leeds city centre.

“The new facility on East Parade will be an incredible space for our clients to train in and we will work extremely hard to ensure that the gym is finished to the highest standard.

"The whole team is so excited to open and welcome new clients in the New Year who are looking to achieve great results and feel fitter, healthier and stronger.”

Connor added that while the sessions can be tough, ABS welcomes people of all abilities.

