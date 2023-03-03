Dr Jon Hewitt, 31, revealed the most frequently requested celebrity looks also include Gemma Owen, the daughter of former England footballer Michael. He said people also bring in photos of Love Islanders Jack Fincham and Connor Durman, asking for matching gnashers.

The dentist blames social media for influencing people to jet off to abroad – to places like Turkey – for cheaper dental treatments. He claims young people go to get a full set of crowns, which involves their teeth being filed down permanently. The procedure in Turkey can cost as little as £3,000, while Dr Hewitt estimates the same done in the UK would be around the £16,000 mark.

Dr Hewitt, who specialises in Invisalign, suggests celebrities such as Molly-Mae Hague and Gemma Owen likely haven't themselves got 'Turkey teeth' – but had the work carried out in the UK. A week in Turkey for the treatment is an appealing quick-fix solution to create a similar look though, despite some centres causing long-term damage.

Dr Jon Hewitt, who works at the Smmmile clinic in Leeds. Picture: Smmmile/SWNS

Dr Hewitt said clients come to him and say: "If you can't help me, I'm booking a trip to Turkey." He said: "When I do cosmetic work, people often come to me saying they want the 'Love Island look'. "In Turkey they do it for much cheaper and faster upfront compared to the UK, so people go there, but they don't realise there can be real long-term damage using that method.

"When you get a full set of crowns, the teeth are permanently filed down to pegs – like that infamous Katie Price photo. It might be cheaper upfront but people going to Turkey also don't think about having to get them restored every 10 to 15 years.

"The driving force behind it is social media; seeing celebrities smiling with white teeth which are all the same length. I also noticed a jump after lockdown thanks to people seeing themselves in the camera on a Zoom call. Young people tempted by the 'Love Island look' need to be aware of the permanent damage it can have when using this method."

Dr Hewitt, who works at Smmmile, said he has seen a rise in young people as young as 18 wanting a new smile. Many aspire to the bright white "very square, very unnatural" look sported by the likes of former Love Islanders Jack Fincham and Connor Durman.

He said that while it might be tempting to seek a quick fix, there are some serious risks. "I had one young lady come to me in tears saying, 'Please help me, I know I have ruined my teeth'," he said. "Her gums were so unhealthy that after the hygienist had cleaned them, there was significant bleeding which was concerning to see. Another client came who had been to Turkey and her teeth were literally fused together – you couldn't even pass floss between them."

Going to Turkey for a full set of crowns might be an appealing budget option, costing just a few thousand pounds upfront. But Dr Hewitt said there are long-term costs people fail to consider in their quest to look like Molly-Mae.

"If you get crowns from Turkey, they will need re-doing every 10 to 15 years," he said. "While the initial procedure might be cheap, they can cost from £800 per crown to replace if you get them done in the UK rather than going back to Turkey. If someone gets 'Turkey teeth' at 18 they might need four restorative cycles in their life."