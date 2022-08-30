Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island stars Luca Bish and Gemma Owen make it official with cute Instagram post

Love Island stars Luca Bish and Gemma Owen have announced they’re an official couple.

The pair - who finished runners-up in the ITV2 show - took to Instagram to post an eye-catching relationship announcement featuring candles, roses, jewellery, and even a cello player.

International dressage rider, Gemma Owen, shared a romantic photo-dump from the night to her 2 million followers on Instagram, captioned, “Finally official. Thank you @Lucabish for such a special night!”

In the video, Luca led Gemma through a hallway pervaded with rose petals, to the edge of a swimming pool, where a cello player romantically set the scene. Bish then presented Gemma with a £6.5k Cartier bracelet and the camera panned over the pool where floating balloons read, “Be my girlfriend”.

Fans can’t contain their excitement as one replies: “ahhhhhhhh and this is just asking her to be his gf, imagine what he would do as a proposal… love it”

The video caught the eye of fellow Love Island contestants as Bish’s best friend, Jacques O’Neill, added: “Took you long enough. Lovely though mate happy for yous both” whilst winner Ekin-Su wrote, “Luca did well, congratulations"

During the show, Gemma, 19, insisted that the couple couldn’t make it official till Luca met both of her parents, including ex-England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen.