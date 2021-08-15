West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership (WY&H HCP) said it was delighted to hear that it will receive £1,158,385 towards tackling health inequalities across the area.

It will use the funds to deliver grassroots help to those with long-term health conditions, those on hospital waiting lists and people most at risk or experiencing poor health outcomes and reduced life expectancy.

Rob Webster is chief executive of the West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership. Picture: Simon Hulme

More than 20 partners from the voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) were involved in making the national funding application and will now receive a share of the funding.

It will be targeted at reducing inequalities for people most affected by the direct and indirect impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rob Webster, chief executive for WY&H HCP, said: "Thank you to NHS Charities Together for their support and this funding. Our VCSE partners have done amazing work before and during the pandemic.

"Using hard data and their local insight and intelligence, we can target these much-needed funds where they will make the biggest difference to those facing health inequalities.

"The funds build on over £3m already invested from the Partnership on top of local funding prioritised in each of our local places. We know that the NHS alone will not deliver what is needed in our communities and this latest investment is a vote of confidence in our fantastic VCSE partners."

Those now set to receive a share of the funds include Leeds-based Positive Action for Refugees & Asylum Seekers (PAFRAS), Holbeck Together, Basis Yorkshire, Bramley Elderly Action, Leeds Older People's Forum and Leeds GATE (Gypsy and Traveller Exchange).

Hilary Thompson, senior responsible officer for WY&H HCP's Power of Communities Programme, said: "The 22 funded projects, many of which are grassroots organisations, work in the heart of our neighbourhoods and include projects focused on refugees, asylum seekers, families affected by childhood cancer, unpaid carers, older people, people from ethnic minority communities and people living with disabilities.

"It’s great news for our VCSE partners and most importantly local people."

Esther Wakeman, chief executive of Leeds Hospitals Charity, said it was proud to be the lead charity for "wonderful projects" which will help improve the lives of people in local communities.

She added: "Leeds Hospitals Charity is committed to addressing health inequalities in our region, and thanks to this generous funding from NHS Charities Together, we can help improve equity of access to the best possible healthcare for everyone."