After recently passing the one million doses milestone, the NHS, local authority, and voluntary and community organisations are continuing to work together to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to Leeds residents across the city.

Building on the success of Leeds’ vaccination programme so far, a campaign has been launched by the local NHS and Leeds City Council to encourage those who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get their jab.

The new campaign features some familiar faces like Coun Salma Arif, Executive Member for Public Health and Active Lifestyles at Leeds City Council, and Arthur France, founder of Leeds West Indian Carnival, displayed on large lamp-post banners in communities across the city, including Chapeltown and Harehills, alongside their own personal reasons for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Arthur France, the founder of the Leeds West Indian Carnival, is fronting an NHS campaign to get more people in Leeds vaccinated.

Sam Prince, senior responsible officer for the Leeds vaccination programme, said: “After months of hard work from everyone in the NHS, local authority and voluntary and community organisations, we’re proud to have passed the one million doses milestone in Leeds.

“However, we’re still urging those who haven’t had their COVID-19 vaccine yet to get their jab as soon as possible, to protect themselves and their loved ones. We’re also urging people to get their second dose of the vaccine, providing it has been eight weeks or more since their first dose. We need everyone to do their bit to help us beat the virus and stop new variants developing, especially now restrictions have been lifted.

Coun Salma Arif, Executive Member for Public Health and Active Lifestyles for Leeds City Council, said: “We have made fantastic progress on our vaccination rollout so far, thanks to the commitment and hard work of everyone involved in the vaccination programme across the NHS, the council, the third sector and volunteers.

Marian is a youth worker and also features in the campaign which sees banners on lamposts around Leeds.

“COVID-19 can affect anyone, young or old, so it’s really important to get vaccinated as soon as you can. I’m proud to be part of this new campaign alongside Arthur France, Dr Amal Paul, Armani and Marian, and to share why I chose to get my vaccine. I hope this encourages others to get their jab too.”