A children’s heart surgery service is in a “precarious” state amid concerns over above-average death rates, a report has found.

Hospital bosses have been told urgent action is needed to address a staffing crisis in the Leeds congenital cardiac service.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust ordered an external review after concerns were first raised by medics in November 2023.

A report to the trust’s next board meeting said paediatric mortality rates were within the expected range between 2021-2023.

But outcomes after April 2023 showed “a worrying and significant deterioration, with risk adjusted mortality rate running around three times the national average.

“During the same period, the rate of significant complications has increased, including need for re-operations and very protracted length of stay. ”

Leeds General Infirmary.

The report said one surgeon was due to retire and another had decided not to return from a sabbatical.

It said there were “personality clashes” among staff in the unit at Leeds General Infirmary.

The report said: “Some staff stated that they no longer escalated concerns about poor behaviour as there was sense that nothing would be done.

The report praised the service for dealing with rising numbers of complex cases.

It said: “However, some recent poor patient outcomes and the imminent retirement of its senior surgeon now places the entire programme in a very precarious state.”

It warned of national consequences and direct impacts on services in Liverpool and Newcastle.

The report said: “We believe Leeds has too large a paediatric cardiac surgical programme for it to be allowed to fail.”

Trust bosses said a new surgeon would join the team in January and more specialist nurses were being trained.

Chief medical officer Magnus Harrison said: “We have a robust action plan in place to deliver the rest of the recommendations, which we are committed to delivering.”

A separate review was carried out into the care of seven children operated on by the same surgeon, including two who died.

The unnamed surgeon, who was placed on restricted duties, was found to have performed well in three of the complex cases but there were concerns over a further four.

An eighth case was still being reviewed by Andrew Parry, a Bristol-based paediatric cardiac surgeon.

Dr Harrison said the trust had offered to meet the children’s families.

He said: “I would like to thank the parents of those seven children whose care we reviewed and extend my sincere condolences to the families of the two children who sadly died.

“I am deeply sorry that in four children’s cases, the findings indicate that there were elements of care that could have been improved.

“I apologise that we did not meet the highest standard of care that we strive for.

“The reviewer did not conclude in his report that the issues identified had an impact on the overall outcome for each child.”