Leeds charity launches well-being walks for brain tumour patients and carers

Headingley-based Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity (YBTC) has partnered with social enterprise Good Footing to offer free mental health-boosting walks at local nature spots.

Guided by a trained volunteer and open to all adults affected by a brain tumour including patients, carers and loved ones, the walks are a chance to socialise with people who understand while experiencing the calming benefits of the outdoors.

A member of staff from YBTC will remain at the venue’s café throughout, so that any family members physically unable to take part can enjoy a drink and a chat.

The first walk took place earlier this month at St Aidan’s Nature Reserve and proved to be a great success.

Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity CEO Marie Peacock said: “This was our first group wellbeing walk and I was delighted with how much everyone enjoyed it. As a charity we want to ensure we are providing support in different ways to ensure there is something suitable and accessible for everyone. This is definitely something we will continue to organise each month across the region.”

Other walks are scheduled on Sunday, September 5 at Oakwell Hall in Birstall; Sunday, September 26 at Wentworth Woodhouse in Barnsley and Sunday, October 17 at Temple Newsam in Leeds.

Good Footing founder Danny Bulmer started out in account management for creative agencies, before setting up a co-working space and a snack brand, and now works as a brand strategist. After struggling for several years with anxiety and depression, he launched Good Footing, running “outdoor workshops” including walks and wild swims which aim to boost mental and physical wellbeing.

He said: “We wanted to create a space for people to feel comfortable in opening up and sharing their experiences, as well as a space to ‘switch off’ and enjoy the benefits of walking in nature.

“Our first walk at St. Aidan’s couldn’t have gone better. It was so good to see people who had not met previously sharing their relative experiences, hearing each other out and supporting one another. The walk also created space for carers to take some much-needed time out for themselves. We’re really looking forward to the upcoming walks at Birstall, Barnsley and Leeds and hope we can continue to make a positive difference to people’s lives.”

The walks are part of YBTC’s ongoing project to expand their range of support, to provide an alternative for those who are wary of traditional support groups. Other alternatives include art and craft sessions, hypnotherapy and a peer support scheme.

Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity is Yorkshire’s leading brain tumour charity dedicated to raising funds for life-changing research and patient support. They support brain tumour patients of all ages as well as their families, with services ranging from counselling and emergency grants to support groups and family events.

To find out more, visit: yorksbtc.org.uk/wellbeing-walks**********************