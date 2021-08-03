Enjoy these photos from around Leeds in the 1920s. PICS: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Fantastic photos showcase life in Leeds during the 1920s

These photos turn back the clock to showcase life in Leeds during the last 20s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 6:00 am

They turn on the spotlight on a city evolving and a decade which saw the first council houses were built in Leeds The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Life in Leeds during the 1930s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1920s

Corner of City Square in December 1922 showing the Park Row face of the Royal Exchange Chambers housing the Automobile Association and W H Bayswater Ltd.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds in 1920s

October 1928. On the extreme left are the Municipal Buildings, which is now the Central Library. The Leeds Permanent Building Society block was demolished, then cleared land created the Victoria Gardens.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds in the 1920s

R.H. White, opticians on Albion Street in the city centre pictured in July 1927.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds in the 1920s

The Baptist Tabernacle on Low Road in Hunslet pictured in October 1929.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

