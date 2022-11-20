The study lays bare the extent of extreme inequality in the UK. Households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different "dimensions of deprivation", which are based on certain characteristics. These include whether a member of the household is either unemployed or long-term sick; and households where no person has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent. The third measure looks at whether the household has general health that is “bad” or “very bad”, while the fourth looks at whether accommodation is either overcrowded or has no central heating.