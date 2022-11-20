News you can trust since 1890
Leeds census: The 11 least deprived areas in Leeds according to most recent figures

The most affluent areas in Leeds have been revealed, according to new census data that examines deprivation levels across the country.

By Richard Beecham
4 minutes ago

As part of the 2021 census, households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different "dimensions of deprivation”.

The study lays bare the extent of extreme inequality in the UK. Households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different "dimensions of deprivation", which are based on certain characteristics. These include whether a member of the household is either unemployed or long-term sick; and households where no person has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent. The third measure looks at whether the household has general health that is “bad” or “very bad”, while the fourth looks at whether accommodation is either overcrowded or has no central heating.

Following our reporting on the most deprived areas of Leeds, here is a list of the Leeds areas facing the lowest levels of deprivation.

1. Horsforth South and Rawdon

Horsforth South and Rawdon is the most affluent area of Leeds, according to the stats. Pretty much two thirds of its 3,818 residents live in relative affluence.

2. Collingham, Rigton and Harewood

Often considered the "poshest bit of Leeds", the area boasts not only the city's most impressive stately home in Harewood House, but also 64.9 per cent of its residents living in relative comfort.

3. Guiseley North and West

Guiseley is a fairly diverse place, but parts of it are extremely desirable areas. 64.6 per cent of its households live in relative affluence.

4. Chapel Allerton

The butt of many a joke about trendy hipsterdom, Chapel Allerton has now become one of the city's most sought-after places to live. Around 63.6 per cent of its 3,397 inhabitants live in relative affluence.

