Nearly three quarters of households in parts of the city are considered to be facing deprivation, according to the 2021 census, whose results have been released recently.

Households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different "dimensions of deprivation", which are based on certain characteristics.

These include whether a member of the household is either unemployed or long-term sick; and households where no person has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent. Others include whether the household has general health that is “bad” or “very bad”. while the fourth looks at whether accommodation is either overcrowded or has no central heating.

Part of Harehills has a deprivation rate of almost three quarters of households.

Office for National Statistics data shows more than half of households in Leeds were deprived in at least one of these "dimensions" when the most recent census was carried out.

A further breakdown reveals which of the area's 107 neighbourhoods were most affected by deprivation last year.

In Leeds, the five areas with the highest deprivation rates were:

1) Harehills South – 74.2 per cent of households here were deprived in at least one dimension at the time of the 2021 census, down from 76.5 per cent in 2011

2) Cross Flats Park and Garnets – 74.1 per cent, falling from 82 per cent in 2011.

3) Burmantofts – 73.6 per cent, a drop from 78.6 per cent in 2011.

4) Seacroft North and Monkswood – 70.5 per cent, down from 78.2 per cent in 2011.

5) Belle Isle North – 70.5 per cent, down from 76.4 per cent in 2011.

By contrast, the neighbourhood with the lowest level of deprivation was Horsforth South and Rawdon, at 33.4 per cent of households.