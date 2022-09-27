Happy Home Care Services, which provides personal care in people’s homes, was placed in special measures following its first inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

CQC inspectors gave the service an overall ‘inadequate’ rating, ruling that the service was not safe or well led.

Concerns were raised that the risk to people’s safety was not always fully assessed and care records were not always completed.

The care provider, which delivers personal care in people's homes, has been ordered to improve after its first CQC inspection

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service did not always manage medicines safely and safeguarding concerns, accidents and incidents were not effectively recorded.

The CQC report said: “One person's care record showed staff sometimes gave them an 'as required' medicine for pain relief.

“Staff recorded this within the daily notes but did not include complete information, such as; the exact time of administration, quantity given and reason for giving this medicine.

“This meant we were unable to ascertain whether this person received this medicine safely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CQC found “widespread and significant” shortfalls in service leadership.

It said the culture leaders created did not assure the delivery of high-quality care, raising concerns about uncompleted care plans.

Inspectors also ranked the provider on whether it was effective and responsive, giving it a ‘requires improvement’ rating on both points of inspection.

However, staff were found to be caring and people were supported and treated with dignity and respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relatives said they felt listened to and staff supported people in their care with living as independently as possible.

Happy Home Care Services said it had shared a detailed action plan with the CQC, outlining the measures it’s taking to improve the identified shortfalls.

It has started a review of its systems and processes to produce individual care plans and risk assessments for each client, which it expects to be completed by the middle of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the provider has been placed into special measures, it is allowed to operate as normal and no safeguarding referrals have been made.

A spokesperson for the provider said: “Happy Home Care is committed to our clients and staff and their safety and welfare and will ensure that they are informed and given the opportunity to discuss with the management team on an individual basis.

“Our staff are all in the process of undertaking further training where we have assessed further input is required.

“We are communicating with all our clients and informing them of the CQC findings, giving them the option to leave our care if they so wish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe in being transparent and open with all our clients and staff.

“We are also receiving support from Leeds City Council to operate effectively to comply with CQC regulations and are working closely with them to ensure our clients are safe.

“The action plan has also been shared with the LCC team to support our commitment to improvements and sustainability.