Safe Dental in Morley provides private dental care and treatment for adults and children.

The service was well rated overall but a report published by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it had serious concerns over out of date emergency supplies.

The report stated: "The practice held emergency equipment and medicines which reflected national guidance. However, we noted several items in the kit had passed their expiry date. These included the glucagon, the adult pads for the automated external defibrillator, oro-pharyngeal airways and a mask for the self-inflating bag.

Staff showed us that they had some of these items which were in date, however, the out of date items had not been removed from the emergency kit and replaced with the in-date items."

The report further noted that: “The system to check the contents of the kit was not working effectively.”

Inspectors did however praise the practice for its work in safeguarding vulnerable children and adults.

“The practice had safeguarding processes and staff knew their responsibilities for safeguarding vulnerable adults and children,” the report read.

“The practice had infection control procedures which reflected published guidance.”

Inspectors recommended that staff gain hands on emergency training over online courses.

The report added: “Staff knew how to respond to a medical emergency. There was only evidence one member of staff had completed hands on medical emergency training.

"We discussed the benefits of hands on medical emergency training as opposed to online training.”