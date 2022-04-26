Leeds-based charity which helped the pandemic response in Wetherby given special award

WiSE aims to enable older people to live at home whilst reducing social isolation.

The group also aims to support those who care for the elderly in our community.

Mark Dobson, Chief Operating Officer at WiSE, said: “It was so rewarding to see our organisation recognised for this this award. I am extremely proud of the entire WiSE team and our volunteers who really worked tirelessly during the last two years, often working seven days a week including bank holidays.

WiSE was one of 11 such hubs which collectively delivered more than 250,000 food parcels and made almost 500,000 well-being calls to people isolating during the first phases of the pandemic.

The charity contributed to a further 47,000 activities from prescription deliveries to dog walking during lockdown.

“They were keen to adapt and take on entirely new roles which, in the early days before vaccines, were scary times. That says a lot about them as individuals and their commitment to other people and to the organisation.

“Even though we are now emerging from the pandemic we will continue to ensure that any vulnerable person is protected and supported and we will continue that work for the foreseeable future.”

Along with this recognition, WiSE were also nominated for the Community Project of the Year at LCC’s Compassionate City Awards in March, again for the charity’s community work during the pandemic.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is a small registered charity set up in 2003 in Wetherby, West Yorkshire which aims to improve the quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help, advice and support.