Gladys Milburn tested positive for Covid just a couple of days before her 100th birthday.

Plans organised by her granddaughter Lauren Burton, 32, and the rest of her family had to be put on hold.

An incredibly talented 16-year-old Leeds girl stepped in at the last minute to save the birthday of a Covid-struck 100-year-old - with an amazing rendition of 1940s wartime songs.

However, Lauren decided to try and use Leedsplace forum to organise a special surprise for her grandma.

"I put a post up to see if anyone would be willing to sing to my Nana in her garden as a surprise", Lauren told the YEP.

To her astonishment, Lauren was inundated with offers.

She was contacted by the mum of 16-year-old Jessica Frost from Farsley - an extremely talented young singer.

"I instantly knew she was the perfect fit", Lauren said.

Jessica put together a 1940s inspired set list and headed to Gladys' home in Morley.

Socially distanced, Jessica set up her microphone and performed an array of wartime songs to the amazement of Gladys, who loved every second according to Lauren.

Her performance has now gone viral across social media, with many praising her amazing voice.

"She was unbelievable", Lauren said.