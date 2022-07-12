Largest invisible orthodontics chain in Europe announces opening of its first flagship clinic in Leeds

Impress said it will bring world-class dentistry to the city.

The clinic will be located at 84-86 Vicar Lane and will provide "discreet, comfortable, and removable aligners designed to treat overbites, crowding and diastema" according to Impress.

The clinic will be over 3,300 sq ft and house five patient boxes and three dental chairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clinic will be over 3,300 sq ft and house five patient boxes and three dental chairs.

Impress is the largest chain of ortho clinics in Europe, with fully digital processes.

By specialising exclusively in invisible orthodontics, Impress said it reduces prices by up to 60 per cent compared to other alternatives available on the market, without compromising the quality of treatment, conducted by a medical team with more than 15 years’ experience, nor the success of the results.

After raising $50 million in 2021 (the largest in South European history), the funding was earmarked to further expand its presence across Europe, as well as propel the orthodontic experience further into the digital realm.

Impress opened its first UK flagship stores in London and Manchester in December and in Birmingham in March.

Cofounders - Vladimir Lupenko, Khaled Kasem and Diliara Lupenko

Bruce Bower, UK Country Manager for Impress, said: “At Impress, our mission is to provide our patients with an excellent experience of invisible orthodontics, and we want to make it available to as many people as possible.

“We are very excited to open our first flagship clinic in Leeds, following the success of our other UK flagships in London, Manchester, and Birmingham. Our clinic will bring the most innovative approach to Orthodontic care to the city.”