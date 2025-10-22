For singer-songwriter Jos McLaren, music is more than just a passion - its a lifeline.

Every beat of a song is a reminder that even in battle the 46-year-old could reclaim pieces of herself which a terminal cancer diagnoses had tried to cruelly steal.

The nurse from Morley, Leeds, rediscovered the power of music and the defiant pulse it gave her.

During the height of lockdown she was given the devastating news that she had just one to two years to live after being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2020.

It was after that moment, she sat on the kitchen floor and her powerful words and passion for music joined forces to pen a song rooted in hope and optimism for the battle ahead.

And the power of positivity and optimism continues to shine on almost five years later after releasing her latest single, a cover of Sixpence None the Richer’s Kiss Me, to raise money for breast cancer charity Against Breast Cancer.

Jos McLaren has released a new song to raise money for charity Against Breast Cancer. | Simon Hulme

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, she said: “Music has been absolutely incredible for me. It has been both a lifeline and a way of giving back.

“I’m not thankful for having cancer. But I am thankful for the things it has bought me.”

After writing her first song it was from there a fire was lit. She attended an event celebrating the 90th anniversary of Abbey Road Studios and during a Q&A session, she asked a question related to her song.

Little did she know, it would lead to a recording session at the studios, famous for hosting the likes of The Beatles, Oasis, Kate Bush and Kanye West.

And it was even more special for Jos as her parents met at the church opposite.

From there she teamed up with Shelly Pool from Alisha’s Attic and they penned music together.

“This was my way of processing what was happening,” she said.

“And when I finished writing the song ‘Dying to Live’ I felt it could help other people - this was something bigger than just me.”

Now her reimagined version of Kiss Me has been produced by Paul Statham, who worked with Dido, Kylie and Simple Minds, featuring the vocals of Alison Wheeler from The South (formally The Beautiful South).

She said: “I think my faith has played a big part.

“I always say to my friends that if you’re feeling sad, put on an uplifting song in the kitchen and just dance.

“You can’t feel sad when you are dancing. You just get lost in the music.

“It’s like that physicality of movement of the music is just healing. And that’s why I write happy songs.”

Music has played a prominent role in her battle with a terminal diagnosis.

Before Jos went to chemotherapy sessions she would always play her anthem - Fight Song - before going into battle.

She said: “I just had that as my mind set. I would sing it while I was sat in the chair having my treatment.

“It’s about finding a positive song as your anthem and you just keep coming back to that. It reminds you how strong and positive you can be.”

Jos, who has been a children’s nurse since 2000, teaches in schools and combines it with her passion for music.

And her hopeful nature shines through as she beams: “I’m not a statistic. You can look on Google and see what each stage means.

“But I was given one to two years to live in October 2020 and I’m still here.”

Her single Kiss Me is out now and is available at https://linktr.ee/jos_mclaren with proceeds of the song’s sale through Bandcamp going to charity Against Breast Cancer.