An exhibition of work by keen artist and fashion designer Joshua Van Leader, who sadly died aged 31, is running at Moda, in Leeds, until September 30. | Leeds City Council

The father of a former Leeds United Academy player, who sadly took his own life at the age of just 31, hopes his son’s legacy will live on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keen artist Joshua Van Leader played semi-pro for a team in Atlanta, USA, and the Adelaide Rangers, in Australia.

The aspiring fashion designer, who studied at the Academy of Art in San Francisco, created and grew his own clothing label JVL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after a series of health problems he returned back to his Leeds home and created an extensive collection of artwork, along with poetry and a colouring-in book aimed at helping others with their mental health. Joshua died by suicide aged just 31 in 2002.

We hope the day will inspire as many people as possible and to reach out and provide hope. Joshua’s dad Mark Leader

And now a striking exhibition of his work is running at Moda in New York Square, Quarry Hill, until September 30, as the city marks World Suicide Prevention Day this week with the Baton of Hope tour passing through the city on Wednesday, September 10.

It is running alongside a full programme of mental wellbeing events and displays, including the Yorkshire Speak Their Name Quilt, which is made of memorial squares, each dedicated to loved ones lost to suicide, and will be on show until September 19.

Joshua’s dad Mark Leader, of Wetherby, said: “The exhibition intersects Joshua’s art with the ocean and mental health where all three elements combine to represent and showcase the legacy that he has left us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With strong connections to suicide prevention, we are delighted that the Baton of Hope will have an exchange within the exhibition space which will also feature the Speak Their Name quilt on this special day.

“We hope the day will inspire as many people as possible and to reach out and provide hope.”

Steve Phillip, who lost his son Jordan, of Leeds, to suicide in 2019, will be one of the Leeds baton bearers on the day. He is pictured hugging fellow Baton of Hope UK co-founder Mike McCarthy, during the 2023 tour. | Leeds City Council

On Wednesday 84 baton bearers – all bereaved or affected by suicide – will take turns to carry the symbolic baton along a 24km route stretching from the west side of the city to the east.

The national Baton of Hope tour is calling at 20 places across the UK over two months to raise awareness of suicide and spread the message of hope, with Leeds City Council – together with mental health charities including Touchstone and Leeds Mind – organising the city’s leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Setting off from Bramley at around 9.15am, the baton travels via Armley, New Wortley and Holbeck, through the city centre, via Leeds Train Station and City Square, and up to Millennium Square for 12.10pm.

From the city centre, it travels out east, past St James’s Hospital, through Wykebeck at around 4.45pm and into Gipton for 5.15pm.

This is the first time Leeds has hosted the tour – one of the UK’s biggest suicide prevention initiatives, founded by the charity Baton of Hope UK.

Coun Fiona Venner, Leeds City Council’s executive member for equality, health and wellbeing, said: “I’m really proud that Leeds is hosting the Baton of Hope tour for the first time this year. It’s been amazing to see so many people getting involved, to come together and share the message of hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to all our baton bearers for taking part in what will be an incredibly moving and powerful way of raising awareness and breaking stigma around suicide.

“Please do take a look at where the baton passes and show your support by greeting the baton and baton bearers as they walk by.

“Let’s unite as a city to remember the lives sadly lost to suicide and share the message of hope and help-seeking far and wide.”

Hannah Wild, head of crisis services at Touchstone, said: “Touchstone is honoured to be co-hosting the Baton of Hope in Leeds and inspiring hope across communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many people we support have been affected by suicide, as have many of our staff, both personally or professionally, so we are passionate to be part of a change towards zero-suicide communities.

“We hope that the Baton of Hope will give people the courage to reach out for support when they need it so that fewer lives are lost to suicide in the future.”

For support visit: