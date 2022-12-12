Matilda, from Wakefield, was admitted to hospital in November 2021 with a temperature and presumed central line sepsis. She was also born with spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord do not form properly, and she is paralysed from the chest down.

In addition, Matilda has a number of complex medical conditions including intestinal failure, and consequently has to be fed artificial nutrition through a central line into her heart. Her various medical conditions may have made Matilda no stranger to hospital but the prospect of Santa Claus not knowing her location for Christmas was still an upsetting one.

Matilda’s mum Sharon said: “Matilda was born with spina bifida and is completely paralysed from the chest down. She has a number of very complex medical conditions including intestinal failure resulting in her having to be fed artificial nutrition via a central line into her heart.

All gifts from the online wish list are delivered directly to Leeds Children’s Hospital.

“Matilda was admitted to hospital early November 2021 with a temperature and presumed central line sepsis, however things did not improve and we were told she would be in hospital over Christmas. Initially, Matilda was very upset about this as she was so worried Santa would not know she was in hospital or what ward she was on and therefore he would not come to see her.”

Fortunately for Matilda, the generosity of the general public gave her “the biggest smile” on Christmas Day. Donations were inspired by the Leeds Children’s Hospital wish list, which features items selected by hospital play specialists and youth workers. All items are deemed suitable for children and young people in hospital, and the list takes all ages, abilities and conditions into account.

The list includes presents for premature babies and sensory toys for patients with complex needs, as well as gifts suited for teenagers and games that can be enjoyed from hospital beds. In 2021, over 1,300 gifts were donated via the wish list and the target for for 2022 is to breach the 2,000 mark.

Sharon explained: “On Christmas Eve, she was given a Christmas Eve box full of lovely surprises - soft toys, Christmas pyjamas and some arts and crafts. This made Matilda’s day because she then knew Santa was aware of the ward she was on when she went to bed on Christmas Eve.

“In the morning, Santa had been and he left her a special sack of gifts. Her face lit up with every gift and she had the biggest smile. It is very humbling to know there are some very kind, generous people out there who make such a difference to children in hospital by donating gifts at Christmas time. Without their kindness and generosity, children would not have the positive experience Matilda had last year.”

All gifts from the online wish list are delivered directly to Leeds Children’s Hospital, where they are wrapped by members of staff and distributed throughout the hospital in time for Christmas Day.

Celia McKenzie, head of nursing at Leeds Children’s Hospital, said: “Some of our patients will be with us for weeks or even months at time. Some patients will find themselves in hospital at Christmas unexpectedly with no time to plan. Having a child in hospital places a huge strain on a family so by making sure that every child receives a gift, we can make a huge difference for these families and make sure that even our most unwell patients will enjoy some magic at Christmas.

