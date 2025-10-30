How AI is set to speed up prostate cancer diagnosis waiting times in Leeds

A pioneering AI pilot in Leeds could transform diagnostic testing for prostate cancer and speed up waiting times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is launching the new ‘one stop shop’ pilot, funded by NHS England, will use artificial intelligence to interpret MRI scans for men with suspected prostate cancer, helping to spot lesions in a matter of minutes.

The AI tool is being trialled at up to 15 NHS hospitals, with a pilot set to begin in Leeds early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘rapid diagnosis’ pathway will offer all investigations within one day.

As with all cancers, speed is crucial – the quicker the diagnosis, the sooner treatment can begin Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer

Dr Oliver Hulson, consultant radiologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and leading the trial in Leeds, said: “As clinicians, we are always looking at ways to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer to ensure our patients get the expert care they need as quickly as possible.

“This latest innovation pilot aims to take that a step further. The AI assisted MRI screening introduces a rapid diagnostic approach, so that we can fast-track those patients that may need to receive further investigations through MRI scans and a biopsy, to have them all in one day at the Leeds Cancer Centre.

“We hope this can pave the way to mean faster treatment and better outcomes for our patients and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said: “We’re really excited by the potential of artificial intelligence to speed up cancer diagnosis, and we hope this trial of an AI-powered ‘one-day diagnostics’ could be a game changer and help save men weeks of worry and uncertainty.

“As with all cancers, speed is crucial – the quicker the diagnosis, the sooner treatment can begin and help give the best chance of treatment being successful for patients and their families.

“Prostate cancer continues to have a devastating impact for tens of thousands of men and their loved ones every year in this country. We are determined to see more patients diagnosed or given the all-clear quicker, and combining the latest technology with this new testing pathway will give clinicians the tools they need to provide patients with peace of mind or pin down a cancer diagnosis as soon as possible”

The project is one of 7 innovative pilots backed by a £14 million investment aimed to improve the early detection of cancer, as part of the NHS Cancer Programme Innovation Open Call.