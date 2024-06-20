Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new care home has celebrated its official opening, after creating 100 new jobs in Leeds.

Hillside Court, on St Anthony’s Road in Beeston, caters for adults living with complex needs.

It has been under construction since 2022 and started welcoming residents at the beginning of this year.

Hillside Court has officially opened in Beeston after creating 100 new jobs in the city. | Exemplar Health Care

Earlier this week, the home was officially opened by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Abigail Marshall Katung, who was on hand to cut the ribbon.

It will be run by Exemplar Health Care, a leading nursing provider for adults with complex and high acuity needs. This includes people with dementia and neuro-disabilities, as well as those with mental health needs.

The home has 41 large bedrooms, each with an en-suite, across four units. It also boasts communal dining and living spaces, sensory bathrooms, an activities hub, therapy room, consultation room, visitors’ suite and a large accessible garden.

Manager Laura Clegg said: “After months of planning, preparation, and team building, it was very exciting to finally open our doors and to get to work supporting people in Leeds.

“Now that we’ve been open a few months, and we have our first resident’s living with us, it’s really started to feel like home – especially now we’ve cut the ribbon and had a party to celebrate.”

She added: “Our whole team wants to create a warm, inclusive, and vibrant community where the people we support can thrive, families can find support, and where compassionate care is at the forefront of everything we do.