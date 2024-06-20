Hillside Court Beeston: Leeds care home celebrates official opening after creating 100 new jobs
Hillside Court, on St Anthony’s Road in Beeston, caters for adults living with complex needs.
It has been under construction since 2022 and started welcoming residents at the beginning of this year.
Earlier this week, the home was officially opened by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Abigail Marshall Katung, who was on hand to cut the ribbon.
It will be run by Exemplar Health Care, a leading nursing provider for adults with complex and high acuity needs. This includes people with dementia and neuro-disabilities, as well as those with mental health needs.
The home has 41 large bedrooms, each with an en-suite, across four units. It also boasts communal dining and living spaces, sensory bathrooms, an activities hub, therapy room, consultation room, visitors’ suite and a large accessible garden.
Manager Laura Clegg said: “After months of planning, preparation, and team building, it was very exciting to finally open our doors and to get to work supporting people in Leeds.
“Now that we’ve been open a few months, and we have our first resident’s living with us, it’s really started to feel like home – especially now we’ve cut the ribbon and had a party to celebrate.”
She added: “Our whole team wants to create a warm, inclusive, and vibrant community where the people we support can thrive, families can find support, and where compassionate care is at the forefront of everything we do.
“We know this type of service is in high demand for individuals and families in the local area and our dedicated team is looking forward to working with local commissioners, social workers and families to make a positive difference to people that need long term nursing care and support.”
