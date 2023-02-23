Police were called to Harehills Corner Medical Practice following an incident involving an “abusive” patient. West Yorkshire Police confirmed it had been reported that a chair was thrown at protective glass over the reception counter, and that an offence of criminal damage had been recorded. The NHS Integrated Care Board (ICB) in Leeds had described the incident as “violent” and police said enquiries were ongoing.

However, the practice is now back open to the public. As a precaution, the door will remain locked over the next couple of days and patients are being asked to use the buzzer to gain entry.

A spokesperson for the NHS ICB in Leeds said: “Harehills Corner Medical Practice did close to the public yesterday whilst repairs to reception were undertaken. All face to face appointments were converted to Telephone and the phonelines for patients to call were operational and manned.

Police were called to Harehills Corner Medical Practice following an incident involving an “abusive” patient. Image: Simon Hulme

“Harehills Corner Medical Practice is back open to the public today, however the door will remain locked for the next couple of days just as a precaution and patients can use the buzzer to gain entry.”