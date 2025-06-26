GP reveals the five blood disorders that could be hiding in plain sight

A new survey of 500 UK adults, conducted by LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor, found that only 25% of people would know the common symptoms to look out for to know if they suffered from a blood disorder.

Dr Bhavini Shah, GP at LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor explains the importance of blood types, as well as the common signs and symptoms of well-known and little-known blood disorders.

“Spotting blood disorders can be difficult. While home blood tests can be useful for showing health information like liver function, vitamin D levels, and diabetes risk, blood disorders can be more difficult to test for and could present with a range of mild or severe symptoms. This is why it’s important to speak to your GP if you’re experiencing any sort of unusual health symptoms.”

More commonly-known blood disorders

Dr Shah explains the signs and symptoms of blood disorders to watch out for.

Anaemia

LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor found that 7% of people had never heard of anaemia before and 36% were familiar with anaemia but were unaware of the symptoms.

“Anaemia generally refers to either not having enough red blood cells or haemoglobin to carry oxygen around the body.

“Anaemia can either be inherited genetically or caused as a side effect of certain medications. You may also experience anaemia if you have a heavy period, eat a restricted diet, or if you suffer from intestinal diseases, such as Crohn’s or coeliac disease.

“While the different forms of anaemia have different symptoms, the most broad symptoms to watch for for anaemia are:

Tiredness and fatigue

Shortness of breath

Dizziness or headaches

Lack of concentration or irritability

Cold hands or feet

Pale skin

“In the UK, it is estimated that 3% of men and 8% of women have iron deficiency anaemia, with 57, 000 emergency admissions to UK hospitals each year.”

Haemophilia

LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor found that 17% of people had never heard of haemophilia before and 54% were familiar with haemophilia but were unaware of the symptoms.

“Haemophilia is a rare condition affecting around one in every 2,000 people in the UK. The condition affects the way that blood clots, meaning that you bleed more easily than other people. Other lesser known symptoms are bruising more easily and experiencing joint pain and swelling.

“Haemophilia is most commonly inherited genetically and presents symptoms from birth, however it can develop later in life in very rare cases.

“If you’re a haemophiliac and are considering having children, your GP may refer you to a genetic counsellor to discuss the risks and options available to you.”

Little-known blood disorders

Sickle cell disease

LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor found that 12% of people had never heard of sickle cell disease before and 71% were familiar with sickle cell disease but were unaware of the symptoms.

“Sickle cell disease is the name of a group of conditions affecting the red blood cells. The most serious commonly known of which is sickle cell anaemia. The disease is hereditary and is more prevalent in those with African or Caribbean backgrounds.

“As sickle cell anaemia is caused by a recessive gene, there is a 1 in 4 chance of a child being born with sickle cell disease if both of their parents carry the gene.

“People with the disease produce unusually shaped red blood cells, making them less effective at carrying oxygen around the body, meaning those cells don’t live as long as healthy blood cells, and can also cause blockages in blood vessels.

“The main symptoms of sickle cell disease are frequent infections, anaemia, and painful episodes. Painful episodes are a common symptom of sickle cell disease and can be very distressing. This is caused by blood vessels becoming blocked and could happen as often as once a week or as infrequently as once per year.”

Von Willebrand disease

LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor found that 66% of people had never heard of Von Willebrand disease before and 25% were familiar with Von Willebrand disease but were unaware of the symptoms.

“Von Willebrand disease is a genetic condition which prevents blood from clotting properly, which currently has no cure, but mild symptoms can be managed. The disease is estimated to affect around 12,000 people in the UK, though many more may be undiagnosed.

“Von Willebrand can be difficult to diagnose as it doesn’t always cause symptoms unless you suffer an injury and is sometimes diagnosed if you bleed more than usual after surgery or giving birth.

Common symptoms include:

Bleeding more than unusual after an injury

Frequent nosebleeds or bleeding gums

Bruising easily

Heavy periods

“Severe symptoms are less common but could include blood in your poo or urine, joint pain, stiffness or swelling, and difficulty to stop bleeding after an injury.”

“You should speak to your GP if you experience these symptoms or have a close family member who is also diagnosed with Von Willebrand disease. Your GP may send you for blood tests to check whether you suffer from the disease.”

Thalassaemia

LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor found that 65% of people had never heard of thalassaemia before and 26% were familiar with thalassaemia but were unaware of the symptoms.

“Thalassaemia is an umbrella term for a group of genetic blood conditions which affect haemoglobin in the blood. Thalassaemia can make people very anaemic and can require regular blood transfusions throughout their lives.

“Thalassaemia is more common in people with Mediterranean, south and southeast Asian, and Middle Eastern heritage and in 2021 was found to affect 18 per 100,000 people globally.

“People who suffer from thalassaemia may experience symptoms of tiredness, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, and pale skin, due to anaemia. Regular blood transfusion treatments may also cause individuals to have too much iron in their bodies, resulting in potential heart, liver, and hormonal issues.

“Thalassaemia is usually detected during pregnancy or just after birth but blood tests can be taken at any age to test for the disease.”