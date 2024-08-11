GP Patient Survey: 13 of the lowest rated surgeries in and around Leeds according to patients

A new survey has revealed what patients think about GP practices in Leeds.

The annual GP Patient Survey, independently conducted by Ipsos for NHS England, gathered responses from about 760,000 patients nationwide.

As part of a questionnaire, patients at GP practices across the country were asked about their satisfaction with the service they received.

It comes as national satisfaction levels saw a dip in recent years, hitting their lowest in 2023 since the survey's inception. As part of the last survey, only 71.3 per cent of patients described their GP service as "good" or "very good".

The YEP previously compiled a list of the top 26 practices in Leeds based on the percentage of patients who rated their service as "good".

Here, we count down the 13 practices that had the lowest overall satisfaction ratings based on patient feedback. The surgeries are listed in ascending order, with the lowest rated first -

Of the 126 people who responded to the survey, 58 per cent described their overall experience of Guiseley and Yeadon Medical Practice, at Yeadon Health Centre on South View Road, Yeadon, as good. | Google

Of the 112 people who responded to the survey, 59 per cent described their overall experience of Newton Surgery, on Chapeltown Road, as good. | Google

Of the 107 people who responded to the survey, 60 per cent described their overall experience of West Lodge Surgery, on New Street, Farsley, as good. | Google

Of the 130 people who responded to the survey, 61 per cent described their overall experience of Health Care First Partnership, at Pinfold Surgery on Pinfold Lane, Methley, as good. | Google

Of the 134 people who responded to the survey, 61 per cent described their overall experience of Park Edge Practice, on Asket Drive, as good. | Google

Of the 127 people who responded to the survey, 61 per cent described their overall experience of Whitehall Surgery, Lower Wortley, as good. A spokesperson said the practice is "working very hard" to offer a "professional caring service for all our patients", adding that a new triage system is being piloted to improve access for patients needing to be seen for treatment on the day. | Google

