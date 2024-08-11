As part of a questionnaire, patients at GP practices across the country were asked about their satisfaction with the service they received.
It comes as national satisfaction levels saw a dip in recent years, hitting their lowest in 2023 since the survey's inception. As part of the last survey, only 71.3 per cent of patients described their GP service as "good" or "very good".
Here, we count down the 13 practices that had the lowest overall satisfaction ratings based on patient feedback. The surgeries are listed in ascending order, with the lowest rated first -
1. Guiseley and Yeadon Medical Practice
Of the 126 people who responded to the survey, 58 per cent described their overall experience of Guiseley and Yeadon Medical Practice, at Yeadon Health Centre on South View Road, Yeadon, as good.
2. Newton Surgery
Of the 112 people who responded to the survey, 59 per cent described their overall experience of Newton Surgery, on Chapeltown Road, as good.
3. West Lodge Surgery
Of the 107 people who responded to the survey, 60 per cent described their overall experience of West Lodge Surgery, on New Street, Farsley, as good.
4. Health Care First Partnership
Of the 130 people who responded to the survey, 61 per cent described their overall experience of Health Care First Partnership, at Pinfold Surgery on Pinfold Lane, Methley, as good.
5. Park Edge Practice
Of the 134 people who responded to the survey, 61 per cent described their overall experience of Park Edge Practice, on Asket Drive, as good.
6. Whitehall Surgery
Of the 127 people who responded to the survey, 61 per cent described their overall experience of Whitehall Surgery, Lower Wortley, as good. A spokesperson said the practice is "working very hard" to offer a "professional caring service for all our patients", adding that a new triage system is being piloted to improve access for patients needing to be seen for treatment on the day.
