A CQC report on Berkeley Court in Catsworth Road praised the dignity that its residents were treated with, adding that many residents made a point of praising the caring nature of the staff.

The facility, which provides personal care for up to 78 people, was rated “good” in all five of the inspection areas.

Berkeley Court in Harehills.

The report, which followed an inspection back in July, stated: "People were assisted to eat and drink and were offered choice in line with their needs and preferences. People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.

“We spent time observing staff interacting with people who used the service. Staff were considerate, caring and thoughtful. We saw staff respected people's privacy and dignity by closing doors and curtains where appropriate.”

The report said systems and processes to safeguard people from the risk of abuse were in place, while staff received training in safeguarding and knew how to recognise, report and respond if they had any concerns.

Inspectors added residents they spoke to in the home felt safe living there, with one saying: "Yes, I do feel safe and I would talk to the staff if I didn't."

Another said: "I feel safe and well looked after, they all care and that's what I like."

One resident of the home praised the meals on offer, adding: "The food is good here, there's no doubt about that."

"It's not home and it never will be but it's nice,” another said. “But I do want to get back home."

One relative of a resident said: "My relative is happy and safe with the staff, we've never had any concerns about safety."

Inspectors found the provider had a system in place to ensure sufficient staff were available to meet people's needs.

Another relative praised the staffing levels at the home, telling inspectors: "Staff levels seem to be good, the response to the call bell is good during the day and at night."

The report continued: “People's rooms had been tastefully decorated and personalised. People had their own belongings around them and told us they liked spending time in their rooms.

“People had access to outside space, and garden areas were well maintained.”

Inspectors also praised the service’s robust recruitment checks, and strict medicine protocols. Staff also used PPE when needed.

It added: “People were supported to maintain contact with their family and friends. We saw visited (sic) were welcome at the home. One relative said, ‘We can visit when we want and, if we give the home some notice, they will get [relative] ready so we can take them out’.

Relatives were also complimentary about how new people were welcomed to the service. One said: "It's absolutely fantastic, we were put at ease straightaway and [relative] loves where they are now."