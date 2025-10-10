From stress to serenity: How a new garden is changing lives at St James’s Hospital

Opening of the RHS wellbeing garden at St James's Hospital. Pictured from left, director general of the RHS Clare Matterson, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive Brenda Brown and Dame Linda Pollard. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Tucked away in the heart of a Leeds hospital, a new kind of healing space has blossomed.

The new White Rose Wellbeing Garden, based at St James’s University Hospital, isn’t for medical treatments or consultations.

It’s for moment of calm to give visitors or those working at the hospital a space to relax and reflect.

The project, which is the first of its kind for the region, was created by The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and designed by well-known British award-winning garden designer and RHS Ambassador, Adam Frost.

Located in the grounds of the 100-year-old former nurses’ home, which now serves as the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT) headquarters, the garden has been designed primarily for frontline staff, to offer a space to take a break away from their demanding roles.

Opening of the RHS wellbeing garden at St James's Hospital. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The garden is also openly accessible to patients and visitors to the hospital who can enjoy the benefits from the healing power of nature.

It features new seating areas, an all-weather shelter complete with green roof and plenty of pollinator-friendly planting.

Medicinal plants such as valerian, evening primrose, lemon verbena and hyssop have been incorporated in homage to the garden’s site.

This garden is part of a national programme of work from the RHS ensuring wellbeing gardens are recognised as critical components in health and community settings. To date, the RHS programme includes 12 small healthcare centre gardens and three larger hospital gardens, with a fourth due for delivery in 2026.

Opening of the RHS wellbeing garden at St James's Hospital. Pictured are Suzie Orger and Alex Bergin from RHS. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Antony Kildare, chair of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: “The White Rose Wellbeing Garden is such a wonderful addition to our hospital. We are delighted that the garden is now open to be enjoyed by our colleagues, patients and visitors.

“The positive impact of green spaces on both physical and mental health is well recognised, and this garden offers a much-needed retreat in the heart of our bustling St James’s University Hospital site.

“The garden will give our colleagues the chance to pause, connect with nature and recharge, helping them to return to their roles refreshed and ready to continue delivering the compassionate care we’re so proud of.

“We are deeply grateful to the RHS for their creativity and commitment to bringing this garden to life as well as our own External Environment Team for their invaluable contribution.

“I would also like to thank all those whose generous support has funded this important project, including Leeds Hospitals Charity, who recognition of the importance of investing in wellbeing helps us care for our patients to the very best of our ability.”

Clare Matterson, RHS director general, said: “At the RHS we are committed to supporting people’s health through the healing power of plants and gardens, and nowhere is this better reflected than in our national programme of NHS wellbeing gardens.

“It is well documented that greenery and time spent in nature have numerous health benefits, including faster healing and reduced stress, so we are very pleased to have worked with Adam Frost and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust to create this new space which will so benefit staff, patients and visitors.”