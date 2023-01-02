West Yorkshire’s Integrated Care Board (ICB) has said that health and care services remain under significant pressure due to the number of people attending A&E, calling NHS111, accessing GPs, community and mental health services and calling 999 over the festive period. The increase in the number of people seeking help has added to the challenges of what it called “a difficult winter”

The NHS in Leeds recently warned that some planned surgery will be cancelled in order to prioritise urgent and emergency surgery as a result of the increase in patients. Staff shortages, vacancies and illnesses are also contributing to the pressures, the NHS said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of people attending A&E departments with minor conditions, such as flu, remains high, with the NHS urging people to seek alternative care throgh pharmacies, NHS 111, GPs and walk-in services. A spokesperson for the ICB said: “All services remain extremely busy with many hospital patients being cared for in extra capacity beds, placing additional demands on hard working staff.”

The NHS in Leeds and Wakefield is warning people that its A&E departments are at capacity with huge demand.

They added that patients needing admission to hospital are experiencing long delays and people with less serious conditions who attend A&E will face long waits to be seen or may be redirected as staff prioritise others with life-threatening and very serious illness or injuries. GPs and walk-in services are also dealing with very high levels of demand.

Dr James Thomas, Medical Director for NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board said: “We currently have high numbers of people coming to A&E with flu-like symptoms. Please be aware that flu symptoms – cough, fever, chills, headaches and aching muscles - can hit suddenly and severely but most people don’t need hospital care or antibiotics. Self-care with rest and sleep, keeping warm, drinking plenty of fluids and taking paracetamol appropriately will help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Signs you need medical attention urgently with flu are if you also have sudden or increasing chest pain, difficulty breathing, especially at rest, or if you start coughing up blood.”

He also urged those eligible to get their flu and Covid-19 booster vaccines. Visit nhs.uk/wintervaccinations for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS in West Yorkshire is urging everyone to help get through this difficult time together, by doing the following:

- Save time by seeking medical advice and booking appointments online visit via NHS App or your GP practice website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- If something’s not right and you know it’s not life-threatening and you can’t get to your GP practice, or the pharmacy is closed, visit www.111.nhs.uk or call NHS 111 for advice if you don’t have access to the internet.

- Use 111.nhs.uk if it’s not an emergency and you need health advice quickly. The friendly team at NHS 111 will be able to help you get the care you need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- You should only call 999 for an ambulance in an emergency, when it is life-threatening or very serious.

- Stay well and protect yourselves and others around you. Find self-care tips and local services’ information at togetherwe-can.com. Visit wyhealthiertogether.nhs.uk for trustworthy healthcare advice for parents and carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad