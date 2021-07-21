In a statement issued by council chiefs they admitted that infection rates were "very high" with cases now at 596.6 per 100,000 with test positivity at 14.7 per cent and, the rate in the over 60s age group is now at 139.8 per 100,000.

However there is concern as there has been a steady increase in Covid patients in hospital, which is causing pressure in the system, including the need to open new Covid wards. Further analysis shows that approximately a third of Covid patients in hospital are double-vaccinated and the average age is 60, younger than in previous peaks.

The council says that some of these people who have recently contracted COVID had passed up the vaccine offer, and work is ongoing to try and get them booked in for the jab.

Leeds City Council has issued a rallying call for people to take up vaccine offers as 40,000 of the city's most vulnerable still haven't had a jab.

A spokesperson said Leeds City Council was urging anyone who has not yet had a vaccine to take up the offer.

They said: “In Leeds there are approximately 40,000 people who are over 50 or in a clinical risk group who have not taken up the offer to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. Work is ongoing with partners across the city to engage with all adults who have yet to be vaccinated. We would urge anyone who has yet to be vaccinated to take up the offer."

Wearing a mask and social distancing is no longer a legal requirement, working from home is now no longer an order, and busy venues such as nightclubs have been allowed to reopen.

But health and council representatives have asked that contact between people we don't live with is limited, people meet outdoors where possible and to consider people who may be less confident about such restrictions being lifted.

In a joint message, Coun James Lewis (leader of Leeds City Council) and Tom Riordan (Chief Executive of Leeds City Council) added: "As we move into the last step on the government roadmap, we want to thank everyone who has done their bit to keep themselves and others safe over the last 18 months.