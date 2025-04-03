Danny Malin: There are 1.4 million stroke survivors in the UK - and I'm one of them

Danny Mei Lan Malin
By Danny Mei Lan Malin

Columnist

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 18:00 BST
YouTube sensation Danny Malin has opened up about his experience of having a stroke in his latest column for the Yorkshire Evening Post after a year of private recovery.

I survived a stroke in 2024. My life changed in that moment. I lost a part of me, a part of my brain was destroyed forever.

| Submitted

I’ll be honest, I’ve struggled mentally more than anything.

Sometimes, I am not able to do simple tasks. I put a face on for the public, but at home I’m exhausted and I’m in bed.

It’s changed my life, but it’s also changed the lives of my wife and kids.

In the early days I used to care for my wife Sophie - but now she’s my carer.

Danny pictured with his family.Danny pictured with his family.
| Submitted

Without the support of my wife and my family, I wouldn’t be here anymore.

I’ve struggled to accept it all. I was in denial, but then I had a second stroke.

I don’t want sympathy, but a lot of people notice that I’m looking different now, or they’re asking why I may look miserable or have to change plans.

But I’m hoping I can help others - and I’m open to questions about my health journey.

Danny has shared his thoughts for the first time - via his Mr and Mrs Yorkshire channel.

