Covid infections hit record high as data revealed for Leeds

This is based on the mass random testing regime carried out by the Office for National Statistics.

New data released on Friday gives the estimated number of people infected in each local area of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland last week (March 20 to 26).

For example, across England an estimated 1 in 13 people had Covid last week.

In Leeds, the figures show 1 in 15 people had Covid between March 20 and 26.

A total of 6.7 per cent of Leeds residents tested positive between the time period.

The figures suggest that by mid-March the virus was circulating at levels higher even than those reached during the Omicron-led surge at the start of the year.

More data is needed before estimates can be made for the number of new infections in more recent days, however.

The modelling is based on results collected as part of the ONS weekly Covid-19 infection survey of private households.

Responding to the figures, Professor Kevin McConway, of the Open University, acknowledged that routine testing for Covid-19 is never likely to pick up all infections, because “some people don’t have any symptoms and some may choose not to be tested”.

“But until about the start of February, generally a third and a half of the estimated new infections from the survey were being recorded as new cases on the dashboard,” he continued.

“So the fall to about an eighth is large, and not at all encouraging for the accuracy of dashboard trends in case rates.”

He added: “One in every hundred people being newly infected every day is a really high rate.”

The latest wave of infections is continuing to be driven by the Omicron variant BA.2, the ONS said.

On the date of March 23, infection rates stood at:

North East: 1 in 17

North West: 1 in 14

Yorkshire and The Humber : 1 in 14

East Midlands : 1 in 14

West Midlands : 1 in 14

East of England : 1 in 13

London : 1 in 13

South East : 1 in 12

South West: 1 in 11