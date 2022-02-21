Experts have said that the extra dose would help the most vulnerable stay protected against severe Covid-19 symptoms.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said that vaccinating these groups was only a "precautionary" measure and did not mean there was any increase in danger to their wellbeing.

Pauline LaMon receives her booster jab at a COVID-19 booster vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast. Photo: PA

Until today only people with weakened immune systems had been eligible for a second booster dose.

Below is everything you need to know about the fourth dose, or second booster, and who is eligible.

Who is eligible for a fourth dose of the vaccine?

Those now being offered a second booster this spring are:

adults aged 75 years and over

residents in a care home for older adults

individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed

When is the fourth dose being offered to people?

No exact time has been given, but it has been announced that an additional booster dose will be offered to over-75s and the most vulnerable over-12s this spring.

An autumn booster programme is also in the works for later this year.

What type of vaccine is the fourth booster dose?

Adults will be offered a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, while children aged 12 to 18 will receive Pfizer.

The vaccine must be administered at least six months after the first booster dose.