Millions of people in the UK are now eligible to receive their booster jab before the end of December following Boris Johnson's announcement last night (Sunday 12 December).

The changes to the booster roll-out scheme come as a response to the rising cases of the Omicron variant in the UK over the past two weeks.

Covid-19 booster jabs are now being offered to people across the UK. Photo: PA

This is everything you need to know about the Covid-19 booster jab scheme.

Who can get the jab?

The booster jab is now being offered to everyone aged 18 and over.

According to the Prime Minister's announcement yesterday, every person eligible for the booster vaccine should be offered the jab before the end of December.

This brings forward the government's previous target of rolling out booster jabs to those 18 and over by the end of January 2022.

The vaccine priority list is listed below:

1. Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers

2. All those aged 80 and over, and frontline health and social care workers

3. All those 75 and over

4. All those 70 and over, and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals

5. All those 65 and over

6. All individuals aged 16 to 64 who have underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality

7. All those 60 and over

8. All those 55 and over

9. All those 50 and over

10. All those 30 and over

11. All those 18 and over

When can I get the third dose?

Anyone aged 18 and over is eligible for the booster jab as long as it has been at least three months since they received their second dose.

With age priority now scrapped, it is likely to lead to a scramble by people to get vaccinated before Christmas when many younger people will be intending to visit elderly relatives, who they will not want to risk infecting.

Where can I get my booster jab in Leeds?

Here are the current vaccination sites in Leeds and who can attend each site (checked on 16 December).

Please note that the NHS has advised that people book their vaccination appointments if possible instead of relying on walk-ins.

This will minimise the need to queue now that services are especially busy, and also help staff vaccinate people as quickly as possible.

The Pharmacy Group Oatland Drive

Unit 2 Oatland Retail Centre, LS7 1SH

Monday to Fridays: 9.15am – 5.30pm (Pfizer, 1st & 2nd doses, booster doses for 18+)

Please note clinics will be closed on: 24 December, 27 December, 28 December, 29 December, 31 December.

Seacroft Pharmacy, York Road Medical Centre

846 York Road, Leeds LS14 6DX

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 8.30am to 5.30pm (Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses, 18+, booster doses for 18+)

Please note clinics will be closed from: 23 December to 4 January 2022

New clinic times starting 5 January 2022 (throughout January):

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 9.00am – 6.00pm

Sundays: 9.00am – 4.00pm

Bilal Centre, Harehills

Leeds LS8 3RD

Wednesdays: 10.00am – 5.00pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca: 1st, 2nd and booster doses for 18+)

Fridays: 2.00pm – 5.00pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca: 1st, 2nd and booster doses for 18+)

16 – 17 year olds can also walk in for their vaccine

Kirkgate Market (Events Space)

Vicar Lane, Leeds City Centre, LS2 7HY

Saturday 18 December: 9.00am – 4.30pm (Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses, 12 year olds and over; boosters for 18+)

Dewsbury Road Community Hub

190 Dewsbury Rd, Leeds, LS11 6PF

Monday 13 December: 1.00pm-4.00pm (Pfizer: 1st, 2nd and booster doses, 18+)

Woodhouse Community Centre

197 Woodhouse Street, Woodhouse, Leeds LS6 2NY

Monday 13 December: 9.00am-3.30pm (Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses, 18+)

Tuesday 14 December: 9.00am-3.30pm (Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses, 18+)

Medichem Pharmacy

42 Harrogate Road, Leeds LS7 4LA

Mondays to Fridays: 9.30am – 5.30pm (Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses and booster doses)

Saturdays: 9.15am – 12.30pm (Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses and booster doses)

Please note that these clinics will be closed on: 25 December, 26 December, 27 December, 28 December

Which vaccine is the booster jab?

All booster jabs are a mRNA vaccine – either Pfizer or Moderna – and will be delivered in a half-dose.