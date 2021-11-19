Ten further Covid deaths confirmed in Leeds hospitals, daily figures show

Ten more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Leeds hospitals, NHS England data has confirmed.

The figures, which are released by NHS England each weekday, were published on Friday, November 19.

One person died at hospitals within Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust on Friday, November 12.

Three people died on Sunday, November 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One person died on Monday, November 15.

Three people died on Tuesday November 16 and two people died on Thursday, November 17.

The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.

According to healthcare data - available to view by clicking here - 75 patients are currently being treated for Covid in Leeds hospitals (accurate as of Tuesday, November 16).

Of these, 11 of the patients are on ventilation beds.

As of Friday, November 19, a total of 1,568 have died in Leeds within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, government data confirms.