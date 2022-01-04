Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lead Covid press conference this evening

Yesterday, the Prime Minister said there would be be no further Covid restrictions implemented at the moment and said England will remain under 'Plan B'.

The Prime Minister was asked, on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, whether the pandemic was coming to an end in the UK.

He told broadcasters the country was in a “much, much stronger position than this time last year… because of science and because of vaccination”, but he warned against complacency.

It would be “absolute folly” to think the coronavirus pandemic was “all over”, Mr Johnson said.

He said: “I would say to everybody looking at the pressures on the NHS in the next couple of weeks, and maybe longer, looking at the numbers of people who are going to be going into hospital, it will be absolute folly to say that this thing is all over now bar the shouting.

“We’ve got to remain cautious. We got to stick with Plan B. We’ve got to get boosted.”

Asked whether resisting further restrictions would risk putting further strain on the NHS, Mr Johnson said the current measures are the right ones to address the virus.

Pressure on the NHS for the “next couple of weeks and maybe more” is going to be “considerable”, Mr Johnson has said.

The Prime Minister said the Omicron variant of coronavirus is “plainly milder” than other strains.

But he said “there’s no question Omicron continues to surge through the country”.