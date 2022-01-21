One in 15 people in Yorkshire and Humber had Covid, data suggests

Estimates from the Office for National Statistics showed that the modelled number of people testing positive for Covid was 328,200 as of January 15.

The ONS figures are based on analysis of nose and throat swabs taken from a representative sample of more than 150,000 people in private households.

The same people are sampled every week, regardless of whether they know they have Covid-19 or have reported a positive result.

The ONS then produces estimates of the likely number of new cases of coronavirus across the country.

The number of new cases reported by the Government has always been lower than the level estimated by the ONS, but the gap has become wider since the arrival of the Omicron variant of the virus.

It comes as the Prime Minister confirmed that Plan B measures aimed at tackling the spread of Covid-19 are to be dropped across England.

Boris Johnson told MPs in the House of Commons that latest figures show the Omicron wave appears to have peaked nationally, while Covid-related hospital admissions have stabilised, and even dropped in the capital.

The PM added that more than 90% of over-60s across the UK had now had a booster vaccine to protect them, and stressed that the government “got the toughest decisions right”.

Speaking to the House of Commons on Wednesday, January 19, Mr Johnson said: “Today’s latest ONS data show clearly that infection levels are falling in England and while there are some places where cases are likely to continue rising, including in primary schools, our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally.

“There remain, of course, significant pressures on the NHS across our country, and especially in the North East and North West, but hospital admissions which were doubling every nine days just two weeks ago have now stabilised, with admissions in London even falling. The numbers in intensive care not only remain low but are actually also falling.”

“So, this morning, the Cabinet concluded that because of the extraordinary booster campaign, together with the way the public have responded to the Plan B measures, we can return to Plan A in England and allow Plan B regulations to expire."

The Prime Minister confirmed Plan B Covid measures will come to an end from Thursday, January 27.