But rates remain high across the north of England, including in Leeds, the latest figures show.
Every one of the 380 council areas across the UK saw fewer people testing positive last week, when compared with the week before.
Leeds recorded an infection rate of 1,231 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 13, down 37.3 per cent from the previous week.
England’s Plan B measures are to end next Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.
This will see nightclubs reopen and social distancing requirements in hospitality venues end.
Here are the neighbourhoods in Leeds with the highest case rates right now.