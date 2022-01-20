But rates remain high across the north of England, including in Leeds, the latest figures show.

Every one of the 380 council areas across the UK saw fewer people testing positive last week, when compared with the week before.

Leeds recorded an infection rate of 1,231 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 13, down 37.3 per cent from the previous week.

England’s Plan B measures are to end next Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

This will see nightclubs reopen and social distancing requirements in hospitality venues end.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Leeds with the highest case rates right now. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Morley Bruntcliffe & Woodkirk Morley Bruntcliffe & Woodkirk had 2,143.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 13. That’s up 3.8% from the previous week. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Bramley Park South Bramley Park South had 2,019.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people. That’s down 14.9% from the previous week. Photo Sales

3. Collingham, Rigton & Harewood Collingham, Rigton & Harewood had 1,796.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people. That’s up 11.7% from the previous week. Photo Sales

4. Horsforth East Horsforth East had 1,743.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people. That’s down 15.8% from the previous week. Photo Sales