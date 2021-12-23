Vaccination centres will be open throughout the festive break so that people can get a jab while they are off work or snapping up bargains in the sales.

And thousands of extra appointments have been made available to make sure everyone over 18 has the chance to get their booster vaccine by the end of December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo: Getty Images

So instead of sleeping off the turkey, people are being asked to fit in the vital jab and make sure they are protected for the New Year.

Walk-in vaccination services will be on offer at a variety of centres across Leeds next week, including Chapel Allerton, Cottingley, Harehills, Seacroft, as well as Elland Road.

Details of locations and times are available by clicking hereAppointments are also available to book online using the National Booking Service or by calling 119 for people who would prefer a guaranteed time slot and a choice of locations.

IN OTHER NEWS: Fantasia store in Leeds banned from selling combat style knives for eight weeks

The number of people getting their boosters has surged in the past fortnight, with over 66,000 people jabbed across the city last week. However, there is still some way to go before everyone who is eligible is protected so health chiefs are urging people to come forward as soon as possible. And those who have not yet had their first or second dose are also being encouraged to come forward and take advantage of the extra appointments available.

The NHS is also texting people with appointments booked in January, who are eligible for a booster before then, to invite them to bring their appointment forward.

Sam Prince, who leads the NHS Vaccination Programme in Leeds, said:

“Once again our brilliant NHS teams and partners have pulled out all the stops to make sure people can get their booster as soon as possible.

IN OTHER NEWS: Robberies at Tesco Express stores in Allerton Bywater and Swillington

“The Omicron variant is spreading at an alarming rate and hospital admissions for COVID-19 are increasing so we need to do all we can to protect people and the NHS. Our teams have worked exceptionally hard over the last year and are understandably tired but they have stepped up to this latest challenge because they know how important is it that we get people protected as soon as possible.

“We are making it as easy as possible to get your jab so please make an early New Year’s resolution to get yours as soon as you can – it’s the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones and to thank the NHS staff who are working so hard to keep us all safe.”