New Covid testing site opens in Woodhouse

The testing facility is has opened for people to book appointments at Cinder Moor, within Woodhouse Moor, off of Woodhouse Lane.

Testing at the new site will start from today (Friday October 22).

Appointments will be made available each day.

Samples are taken at a coronavirus testing facility in Temple Green Park and Ride, Leeds (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

The new site is situated so it is easily accessible without a car.

Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practicing good personal hygiene and wearing a face covering throughout, including while travelling to and from the testing centre.

CEO of UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Jenny Harries, said: "This new walk-through site is part of our ongoing work to make it even easier for people who need a PCR test to get one.

“If you have developed a new continuous cough, a high temperature or a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, or you are asked or advised to get a test, please book one and follow any advice you’re given.

“As we return to a more familiar way of life, testing, and isolating when necessary, remain a vital way of controlling the spread of the virus and protecting one another.”

Testing at the site is available for those with symptoms – a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

Covid-19 testing is also available for those asked to get a test, which could be by NHS Test and Trace if they’re a close contact of a positive case, by a clinician or their local authority, by a testing pilot or via their work.

Instead of self-isolating, those who are fully vaccinated and under 18s identified as close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases are advised to get a free PCR test as soon as possible.

Free, twice-weekly rapid testing is available to everyone in England without symptoms.