The ordering of lateral flow tests (LFTs) on the Government website were temporarily suspended amid “exceptionally high demand”, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

The website on Monday advised people to “try again later” or to book a coronavirus test site appointment instead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ordering of lateral flow tests on the Government website were temporarily suspended amid “exceptionally high demand". Picture: Ian West/PA Wire.

The UKHSA said the pause is temporary and availability refreshed daily, with people encouraged to re-visit the website from Tuesday.

Shortage which has left Paul Taylor, a 37-year-old pharmacy technician from Leeds, “frightened” at the prospect of being unable to order any LFTs.

“I have only recently started to socialise normally (going to the gym, attending big events etc). Doing regular LFTs has relieved the anxiety of potentially passing anything on that I’ve felt throughout the pandemic.” he said “I’m frightened because without tests I only have two choices: (1) go out but risk passing on the virus to other people or (2) stay in and return to self-imposed lockdown.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought to calm fears however telling told broadcasters there is a “ready supply” during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington in west London.

The Prime Minister said: “They can get those tests, we do have a ready supply of lateral flow tests.

"If you can’t get one online for any reason, then there are ample supplies in the shops.

“But what I think, if I may say so, what that also shows is that people are doing the sensible thing, and getting tests as well.”

New regulations, set to be put to a debate and vote in the Commons this week, could also see the NHS Covid Pass on the NHS app becoming mandatory for entry into clubs and other large gatherings – but with a negative home test as an alternative for the unvaccinated.

A UKHSA spokesperson said: “Everyone who needs a lateral flow test can collect test kits – either at their local pharmacy, some community sites and some schools and colleges.

“Due to exceptionally high demand, ordering lateral flow tests on gov.uk has been temporarily suspended to fulfil existing orders.”

It has been announced that double-jabbed people identified as a contact of someone with Covid-19 in England will be told to take a daily rapid test for seven days from Tuesday.

One person said on Twitter: “Tried to order a lateral flow test kit and the NHS site says they have no more! What’s going on!”

Labour deputy leader, Angela Rayner, tweeted: “Testing is absolutely vital in keeping us safe and allowing people to make safe choices.

“The Government’s inability to procure properly and plan for civil contingencies is reckless. Boris Johnson has his priorities in the wrong place.”