There were 3,943 new positive tests in the seven days to March 13, the latest available Government figures, a rise of 61.7 per cent from the previous week.

That's an infection rate of 493.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

An extra booster dose will be offered to some "at risk" demographics, the Government has confirmed.

Experts have said that the extra dose would help the most vulnerable stay protected against severe Covid-19 symptoms

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said that vaccinating these groups was only a "precautionary" measure and did not mean there was any increase in danger to their wellbeing.

Until today only people with weakened immune systems had been eligible for a second booster dose.

Below is everything you need to know about the fourth dose, or second booster, and when they will be available.

Who is already eligible for the fourth Covid vaccine?

People in specific groups will receive a further dose in the coming weeks to help those at the highest risk of serious illness maintain a high level of protection against the virus.

Those groups are:

- adults aged 75 years and over

- residents in a care home for older adults

- individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed

When will the fourth Covid vaccine be rolled out?

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has suggested that another booster of the coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out in the autumn, as he said he expected experts to recommend an extra dose of the jab.

He said he would follow the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), but suggested the jabs would be offered before the end of the year.

Speaking on ITV’s Peston programme, Mr Javid said: “When it comes to vaccinations I think we rightly take the advice of our clinicians.

“There’s a committee, it’s called the JCVI and we listen very carefully to what they’ve got to say.

“They look at the data very, very carefully and their latest advice as you say is that there should be a second boost – or let’s call it a fourth dose – but to focus on those over 75, those in care homes, those who are immunosuppressed.

“Now we will start that by the end of this month, that’s what we’ve said and we’re completely on track for that. But we listen to their advice all the time, should they come forward…”

What type of vaccine is the second booster dose?

Adults will be offered a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, while children aged 12 to 18 will receive Pfizer.

The vaccine must be administered at least six months after the first booster dose.