There were 3,943 new positive tests in the seven days to March 13, the latest available Government figures.

That's up 61.7 per cent from the previous week.

Covid infections vary on a neighbourhood level and one area has seen cases triple in the last seven days.

Here we reveal the Leeds areas with the fastest rising infection rates in the week to March 13. The infection rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

1. Woodlesford & Oulton Woodlesford & Oulton recorded an infection rate of 1326.1 new cases per 100,000 people. That’s up 376.2% from the previous week. Photo Sales

2. Wortley Wortley recorded an infection rate of 547.6 new cases per 100,000 people. That’s up 260.0% from the previous week. Photo Sales

3. Moor Allerton Moor Allerton recorded an infection rate of 538 new cases per 100,000 people. That’s up 240.1% from the previous week. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Holbeck Holbeck recorded an infection rate of 377.6 new cases per 100,000 people. That’s up 209% from the previous week. Photo Sales