About 40,000 teenagers will be eligible for their top-up dose when the national booking service opens at the start of the week in the latest phase of the vaccine programme.

But recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed that two doses of the vaccine are not enough to stop people becoming unwell from Omicron, but a booster significantly increases protection against the variant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

About 40,000 teenagers will be eligible for their top-up dose when the national booking service opens at the start of the week.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS vaccination programme, said: "The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme is expanding once again to offer eligible young people aged 16 and 17 the chance to book their boosters through the online booking service from tomorrow, with walk-in sites also available across the country, as the biggest and fastest vaccine drive in health service history continues at pace.

"Covid has caused so much disruption for so many families over the past two years, affecting young people's lives and education, and getting vaccinated protects them, their family and their friends, letting them stay at school and continue socialising.

"We know that the best protection against coronavirus is to get vaccinated and I'd urge everyone, whatever your age, to come forward and get that vital top-up as soon as it is possible."

More than 600,000 in the age group in England have had their second jab, and will be able to get boosted in the coming weeks as they reach three months after the second dose.

Booster/third doses of the vaccine in the UK.

Where can I get the booster jab in Leeds?

Here are the current vaccination sites in Leeds and who can attend each site.

Please note that the NHS has advised that people book their vaccination appointments if possible instead of relying on walk-ins.

This will minimise the need to queue now that services are especially busy, and also help staff vaccinate people as quickly as possible.

Bramley Village Health and Wellbeing Centre, 16 Highfield Rd, Leeds LS13 2BL

Mondays to Sundays, 9.00am – 12.00pm; 1.00pm – 4.00pm

Moderna and Pfizer: 1st, 2nd and booster doses, 17 year olds and above, including those patients who are immunosuppressed

You can also book an appointment using the National Booking Service.

Middleton Park GP Surgery, Middleton Park Ave, Middleton, Leeds LS10 4HT

Mondays to Fridays, 9.00am – 12.00pm; 1.00pm – 4.00pm

Moderna and Pfizer: 1st, 2nd and booster doses, 17 year olds and above, including those patients who are immunosuppressed

You can also book an appointment using the National Booking Service.

Medichem Pharmacy, 40-42 Harrogate Road, Leeds LS7 4LA

Mondays to Fridays 9.30am – 5.30pm

Saturdays 9.15am – 12.30pm

Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses and booster doses, 18 years and above

You can also book an appointment using the National Booking Service.

The Pharmacy Group, Oatland Drive, Unit 2 Oatland Retail Centre, LS7 1SH

Mondays – Fridays 9.15am – 5.30pm

Pfizer, Moderna 1st, 2nd booster doses, 18 years and above

You can also book an appointment using the National Booking Service.

The Pharmacy Group Reginald Centre, 263 Chapeltown Rd, Leeds, LS7 3EX

Mondays – Fridays 9.15am – 5.30pm

Pfizer, Moderna 1st, 2nd booster doses, 18 years and above

You can also book an appointment using the National Booking Service.

Bilal Centre, Conway Road, Leeds, LS8 3RD

Wednesdays 10.00am – 5.00pm

Fridays 2.00pm – 5.00pm

Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, 1st and 2nd and booster doses. 16 year olds and above

You can also book an appointment using the National Booking Service.

Elland Road, Park & Ride Beeston, Leeds LS11 0ES

Mondays – Sundays 7:30am – 5:30pm. (This site may close early if there is a football match)

Pfizer 12 year olds and above, 1st & 2nd doses, boosters. including those patients who are immunosuppressed

You can also book an appointment using the National Booking Service.