Millions of people with severely weakened immune systems will be offered a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but the mass rollout is still on hold.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is yet to provide a recommendation on boosters.

The committee’s deputy chairman Professor Anthony Harnden said this week that it is “highly likely” there will be a booster mass rollout, but a final decision has not been made.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt warned that just a few days in a pandemic can make “a big difference”, as he urged politicians to go ahead rather than waiting for the JCVI advice.

It comes as the latest Government figures show that coronavirus cases are falling across Leeds.

The city recorded an infection rate of 340.8 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to August 28 - down 4.8 per cent from the previous week.

But some Leeds neighbourhoods have much higher rates than the city's average. Here we reveal the Leeds areas with the highest infection rates.

The figures for the seven days to August 28 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Pudsey North East Pudsey North East recorded 51 cases, that's an infection rate of 680.5. It's up 75.9% from the previous week.

2. Farnley East Farnley East recorded 38 cases, that's an infection rate of 585.8. It's up 58.3% from the previous week.

3. New Farnley and Lower Wortley New Farnley and Lower Wortley recorded 40 cases, that's an infection rate of 571.1. It's up 42.9% from the previous week.

4. Hollin Park and Fearnville Hollin Park and Fearnville recorded 41 cases, that's an infection rate of 558.21. It's down 8.9%% from the previous week.