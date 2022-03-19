In the week to March 11, 367 people in Leeds were re-infected with Covid having previously had the virus at least once, Yorkshire Evening Post analysis of data from the UK Covid dashboard reveals.

That was 45.9 re-infections for every 100,000 people in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the week to March 11, 367 people in Leeds were re-infected with Covid having previously had the virus at least once

It brings the total number of Covid reinfections to 12,978 since the pandemic began - the 58th highest of all 358 council areas in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Positive cases are only counted as re-infections if they occurred at least 90 days after a person’s last positive test. If two positive tests are closer together than this, they are counted as one episode of infection.

More than 42,900 people in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland were re-infected with Covid in the week to March 11.

That was 57.2 re-infections for every 100,000 people. There is no data available for Wales.

In some parts of the country, more than 250 in every 100,000 residents were dealing with a second, third, or subsequent infection in the week to March 11.

In Scotland’s East Ayrshire, 316 re-infections were recorded in this time, the equivalent of 259.9 per 100,000 people.

That was 9.6 times higher compared to the area with the lowest rate of re-infections, Pendle, in Lancashire.