There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending 10 March, a 56 per cent rise from the week before.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 10.

In Leeds, cases went up by 56.3 per cent, with 3,278 new cases in the week to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Leeds with the highest case rates right now.

1. Woodlesford & Oulton Woodlesford & Oulton had 1021.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 492.3% from the week before.

2. Guiseley North & West Guiseley North & West had 798.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 127.0% from the week before.

3. Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk had 782.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 133.3% from the week before.

4. Aberford, Barwick & Thorner Aberford, Barwick & Thorner had 749.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 152.6% from the week before.