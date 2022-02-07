There were 6,887 positive tests across the city in the seven days to February 1

Covid in Leeds: Here are the only Leeds areas where the infection rate is rising

As the peak of the Omicron variant subsides, Covid cases are falling in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:45 am

There were 6,887 positive tests across the city in the seven days to February 1, the latest available figures from the Government.

That's an infection rate of 862.2 new cases per 100,000 people, down 27.6 per cent from the previous week.

But infection rates vary across Leeds and 13 neighbourhoods saw rates increase during that period.

Here are the Leeds areas where Covid cases were on the rise in the week to February 1. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk

Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk has an infection rate of 894.4 cases per 100,000 people. That’s up 50% from the previous week.

Photo: Google

2. Collingham, Rigton & Harewood

Collingham, Rigton & Harewood has an infection rate of 1,219.8 cases per 100,000 people. That’s up 31.9% from the previous week.

3. Aberford, Barwick & Thorner

Aberford, Barwick & Thorner has an infection rate of 1,311.1 cases per 100,000 people. That’s up 27.3% from the previous week.

Photo: Paul Goodyear

4. Garforth South, Swillington & Little Preston

Garforth South, Swillington & Little Preston has an infection rate of 645 cases per 100,000 people. That’s up 18.9% from the previous week.

Photo: Google

