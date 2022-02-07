There were 6,887 positive tests across the city in the seven days to February 1, the latest available figures from the Government.

That's an infection rate of 862.2 new cases per 100,000 people, down 27.6 per cent from the previous week.

But infection rates vary across Leeds and 13 neighbourhoods saw rates increase during that period.

Here are the Leeds areas where Covid cases were on the rise in the week to February 1. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk has an infection rate of 894.4 cases per 100,000 people. That's up 50% from the previous week.

2. Collingham, Rigton & Harewood Collingham, Rigton & Harewood has an infection rate of 1,219.8 cases per 100,000 people. That's up 31.9% from the previous week.

3. Aberford, Barwick & Thorner Aberford, Barwick & Thorner has an infection rate of 1,311.1 cases per 100,000 people. That's up 27.3% from the previous week.

4. Garforth South, Swillington & Little Preston Garforth South, Swillington & Little Preston has an infection rate of 645 cases per 100,000 people. That's up 18.9% from the previous week.