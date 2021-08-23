Here are the Leeds areas with the highest Covid infection rates

Covid cases Leeds: The areas with the highest infection rates revealed by latest Government figures

The latest Government figures show that coronavirus cases are falling across Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 8:10 am

The city recorded an infection rate of 377.6 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to August 17 - down 9.6 per cent from the previous week.

But some Leeds neighbourhoods have much higher rates than the city's average. Here we reveal the Leeds areas with the highest infection rates.

The figures for the seven days to August 17 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Osmondthorpe & Neville Hill

Osmondthorpe & Neville Hill recorded 51 cases, that’s a rate of 833.2. It’s up 50% from the previous week.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Seacroft South

Seacroft South recorded 42 cases, that’s a rate of 755.7. It’s up 7.7% from the previous week.

Photo Sales

3. Burley

Burley recorded 58 cases, that’s a rate of 662.3. It’s down 6.5% from the previous week.

Photo Sales

4. Methley

Methley recorded 41 cases, that’s a rate of 572. It’s up 7.9% from the previous week.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4