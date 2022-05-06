Leeds lead Bradford and Wakefield in Covid-19 vaccine uptake among children aged 5 to 11

Parents up and down the UK are getting invited to have their primary-age children vaccinated against coronavirus.

New figures released today (March 5) revealed that 4.1 per cent of those in Leeds eligible have received their first dose of the vaccine.

That is approximately 2,851 youngsters within Leeds.

In comparison Bradford, which ranks as the worst for the Yorkshire and Humber region has vaccinated just 1,273 of its young residents (2.2 per cent).

Wakefield's numbers meanwhile sit relatively in line with Leeds, having vaccinated 3.9 per cent of 5 to 11 year olds.

An NHS England spokesperson, said:

“The fastest and largest vaccine drive in NHS history has vaccinated more than 260,000 5- to 11-year-olds whose parents have decided to take up this offer, since it went live less than four weeks ago, following the JCVI’s recommendation of a non-urgent offer.

“Getting vaccinated is a personal choice between families and their children, and we have now sent invites to everyone eligible, including to the parents of one million children aged 5 and 6 last week – with people able to book an appointment via the National Booking System.”